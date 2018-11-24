Govt, ISRO to ink MoU in a month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is expected to ink the MoU with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for establishing the Dr Kalam Knowledge Centre and Aerospace Park in Thiruvananthapuram in a month.

ISRO chairman K Sivan informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday that the procedures for signing the MoU will be completed in a month’s time.

ISRO is establishing the two projects jointly with the state government. Sivan requested the Chief Minister’s help in getting the required official clearances for establishing the Kalam Knowledge Centre at Kowdiar.

The Aerospace Park is coming up at Kazhakootam. Sivan also informed the CM that ISRO will be able to provide 500 Navic receivers to fishermen within a fortnight.

He also handed over a cheque for R2.7 crore to the CM’s distress relief fund. The money was collected from various ISRO centres across the country.

The scientific advisor to the chief minister M Chandra Dathan, VSSC director S Somanath, LPSC director V Narayanan, IISU director D Sam Dayala Dev, IPRC director T Mookiah, Vijayamohanakumar S R of VSSC were present.