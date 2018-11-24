Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man arrested with 30 kg hashish oil

 In the biggest haul in its history, the City Police on Friday seized 30 kg hashish oil worth Rs 30 crore in the global market from an Idukki man.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the biggest haul in its history, the City Police on Friday seized 30 kg hashish oil worth Rs 30 crore in the global market from an Idukki man. Aji, 35, of Muniyara was arrested by the Pettah police when he alighted at Pettah railway station.

Pettah SI G P Sajukumar said the arrest was made based on a tip-off and the contraband was to be smuggled out of the country. “The tip-off was provided by Narcotic Cell sleuths,” Sajukumar said. “There was specific input on the accused person’s arrival. The contraband was priced at Rs 10 crore in the local market. Once it reaches the global arena, it could fetch Rs 30 crore,” he added. Sources said the police gleaned information about Aji from two men, who were nabbed from near Kowdiyar earlier this month while transporting 10 kg hashish oil. 

Aji procured hashish oil from Andhra Pradesh, smuggled it via trains and then stored it in a safe place at Palakkad district. He then distributed it directly to retail dealers.  

