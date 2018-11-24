Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shanavas was an irreplaceable leader, says A K Antony

He was the secular face of the party. KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh welcomed the gathering. 

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran being escorted to his seat by Congress Working Committee member A K Antony during M I Shanavas condolence meeting on Friday. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala looks on | Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Late Congress leader and Wayanad MP M I Shanavas was an astute politician who lost some elections owing to the backstabbing of “well-wishers”, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. 

“Shanavas had an exceptional presence of mind and strong stand on issues. He learnt the techniques of politics from leader K Karunakaran. G Karthikeyan and Shanavas were my close friends. Both of them are not with us today,” said an emotional Mullappally, addressing a commemoration meeting organised by the KPCC.  Congress Working Committee member A K Antony said Shanavas could earn the confidence of all sections of the society, including the minorities. 

“Shanavas worked behind the scene for several electoral wins of the Congress. It will be difficult to find a replacement for him,” he said. 

Shanavas could effectively present the party’s stand in parliament. He was among the parliamentarians who were a source of discomfort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Even when he was suffering from severe liver ailments he camped in Wayanad to coordinate the flood rehabilitation activities,” said Antony. 
While the CPM and the BJP are dividing people on the Sabarimala issue, the Congress misses a leader like Shanavas who could take the party’s right stand to the people, Antony said. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said Shanavas was a leader who did not crave publicity. He was the secular face of the party. 
KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh welcomed the gathering. 

Former presidents Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, MLAs K Muraleedharan and V S Sivakumar, Joseph Vazhakkan, DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal, Shanimol Usman, T Sarath Chandra Prasad, K Vidyadharan and Manacaud Suresh attended.

