Vettucaud procession  today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The colourful procession as part of the annual Christ the King feast at Madre-de-Deus Church, Vettucaud, will be taken out on Saturday at 6 pm.

The idol of Christ will be taken for a reception at Kannanthura and Kochuveli parishes. The Holy Cross, the idols of Mother Mary and Saint Sebastian will also be part of the procession.

The evening prayers will be held by Monsignor C Joseph. Railways have announced temporary stoppage for trains at Kochuveli and Pettah in view of the feast. KSRTC will run special services.