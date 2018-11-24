Women’s College pitches in to collect relief materials for Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The collection centre for relief materials opened by the district administration to help Cyclone Gaja victims in Tamil Nadu will be open till Saturday at the Government Women’s College auditorium, Vazhuthacaud.

The response had been poor initially, prompting the district administration to intensify awareness campaigns among the public. By the second day, the response has been much better.

‘‘We are trying to spread the message through social media and other methods. The victims need everything from tarpaulin sheets as roofs for their houses, ready-to-eat food, candles, match boxes, bedsheets, clothes and napkins,” said Bharath Govind, the coordinator for the campaign.

College students and professionals from Technopark have joined the campaign. Volunteers have visited different shops and institutions in the city seeking assistance for the victims. Till now, the collection centre has received donations of bread packets, biscuits, milk powder, tea, baby food, rice, bedsheets, toothpaste, soap, and clothes for men, women and children.

Cyclone Gaja wreaked havoc on Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Tiruvavur and Thanjavur. Officers here are trying to reach the needy people in these districts through the respective district administrations. The Women’s College students’ union also has started collecting relief materials and donations from the college students. Union chairperson Aswathy took the initiative for this as the response from the public on the first day was poor.

Geffry, a tourist from the UK, along with his wife Susan, heard about the district administration’s effort and offered themselves as volunteers. Geffry, who read about the mid-August Kerala floods through newspapers, is happy that the people of Kerala are helping the neighbouring state.

Anju Thomas, a student of the Women’s College had been with the volunteering team during the Kerala flood as well. It is sad that Keralites are focussing more on the Sabarimala issue than trying to help the neighbouring state, says Anju.

Medical aid for Gaja-hit districts

T’Puram: Lending a helping hand to Cyclone Gaja-hit Tamil Nadu, the Kerala Health Department has despatched medicines and medical equipment worth H1 crore as part of relief efforts. Health Minister K K Shailaja flagged off four trucks from the district centre of the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL). Health director Dr R L Saritha, Medical Education director Dr A Ramla Beevi, State Leprosy officer Dr Padmalatha, DMO Dr Preethi P P and KMSCL manager Vimal Ashok were present.