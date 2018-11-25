Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A classical music extravaganza

This Tuesday, tune in to some of the finest of classical music pieces.

Published: 25th November 2018 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Tuesday, tune in to some of the finest of classical music pieces. Internationally renowned Moroccan pianist Marouan Benabdallah is set to bring to the city some of the choicest of music pieces from around the world. The Classical music pieces by French, Iranian, Russian, German composers and some of the first-rate music pieces from the Arab world are set to be staged at the piano recital. The concert is organised by the Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts (TCPA).

Classical music pieces by composers from the Arab world is set to be the highlight of the concert. The compositions from the land of Palestine, Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey will take center stage. German composer F Liszt:'s 'Hungarian Rhapsody No.13' and 'Sposalizio, from Années de Pèlerinage'; French composer C Debussy's 'Two Arabesques', and A Khachaturian's 'Adagio from Spartacus' will be performed. Iranian pianist Emanuel Melik Alasanian's noted work 'Parvaneh'; Syrian composer Dia Succari's 'The night of Destiny'; Palestinian composer Salvador Arnita's 'Introduction and Oriental Dance'; Lebanese composer Zad Moultaka's 'Mouwashah' and Turkish composer Fazil Say's 'Kara Toprak' will be performed.

The concert will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn from 7pm. The In Concert Series is being organised in association with the EPTA-India Associates. For passes, one may visit www.tcpa.org.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp