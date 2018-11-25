A classical music extravaganza

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Tuesday, tune in to some of the finest of classical music pieces. Internationally renowned Moroccan pianist Marouan Benabdallah is set to bring to the city some of the choicest of music pieces from around the world. The Classical music pieces by French, Iranian, Russian, German composers and some of the first-rate music pieces from the Arab world are set to be staged at the piano recital. The concert is organised by the Trivandrum Centre for Performing Arts (TCPA).

Classical music pieces by composers from the Arab world is set to be the highlight of the concert. The compositions from the land of Palestine, Syria, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey will take center stage. German composer F Liszt:'s 'Hungarian Rhapsody No.13' and 'Sposalizio, from Années de Pèlerinage'; French composer C Debussy's 'Two Arabesques', and A Khachaturian's 'Adagio from Spartacus' will be performed. Iranian pianist Emanuel Melik Alasanian's noted work 'Parvaneh'; Syrian composer Dia Succari's 'The night of Destiny'; Palestinian composer Salvador Arnita's 'Introduction and Oriental Dance'; Lebanese composer Zad Moultaka's 'Mouwashah' and Turkish composer Fazil Say's 'Kara Toprak' will be performed.

The concert will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn from 7pm. The In Concert Series is being organised in association with the EPTA-India Associates. For passes, one may visit www.tcpa.org.in.