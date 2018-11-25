Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Lotteries ups number of prizes

The State Lotteries Department has revised the prize structure of all weekly lotteries.

Published: 25th November 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Lottery tickets (Pic: ENS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Lotteries Department has revised the prize structure of all weekly lotteries.

The number of prizes for Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya will be increased. The new prize structure will be in effect from the 138th draw of Sthree Sakthi lottery on January 1, 2019.

There will be an increase in the number of prizes of weekly lotteries up to Rs 5000. An additional 2160 prizes in the Rs 5,000 category will be given for Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya and Nirmal. An additional 1,800 prizes will be given for Karunya and Karunya Plus lotteries.

Kerala Lotteries Department

