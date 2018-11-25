Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

WhatsApp Network to the assistance of Trivandrum train commuters

The members of ‘Friends on Rails’ get the live updates in their WhatsApp group.

Published: 25th November 2018 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recently revised train timings have caused inconvenience to the office-goers. With the unjustified delays and the Railways’ failure to relay accurate information, a WhatsApp group - ‘Friends on Rails’- representing nearly 5,000 daily train commuters between Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur, was formed to help the passengers with quick and accurate updates of trains.

The members of ‘Friends on Rails’ get the live updates in their WhatsApp group. “Recently the timing of Punalur-Kanyakumari train was revised from 5:05 pm to 4:45 pm, which made it difficult for the commuters working in offices to avail this service,” said Whatsapp group secretary Liyons J.   

The new issue raised by the group is the change in the rake of Kollam to Nagercoil passenger train. “Based on the operational feasibility, convenience and utilisation of the Railway, the Kollam - Nagercoil route rake was changed. The only inconvenience the passengers will face is interchanging of the rake from Thiruvananthapuram,” said Thiruvananthapuram station manager Balakrishnan.    Railway officials claim that the delay in train timing is usually due to the maintenance work on the tracks. The regular delays in the departure and the arrival of trains has forced the passengers to register a complaint to the Human Rights Commission.

“Passengers can present their complaints to the station division manager and if it is feasible the Railway will do the rescheduling,” said the station manager.

WhatsApp group

‘Friends on Rails’ is a voluntary non-profit organisation.Operating through its 20 WhatsApp groups, the network provides the passengers with all essential information regarding train timings, schedule changes and cancellations. 

Among the 20 groups, there are groups which are exclusively for women and its members include government employees, doctors, teachers, lawyers, police officiers, students and railway staff. 

“This group is working for the commuters for past three years. Intercity, Vanchinad and Malabar Express train timing was rescheduled recently after our interference with the Human rights commission regarding the inconvenience of the passengers due to the changes in train timings,” said Liyons. As a voluntary organisation, the group is actively involved in charity. 
“During floods, the group took active participation in rescue and relief activities. We donated an amount of Rs 1 lakh to CMDRF,” he said. For details and joining, contact Liyons J- 8281217465. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Friends on Rails Whatsapp train commuters Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp