3 killed in Trivandrum road accidents

Three people died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday.

Published: 26th November 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday.
Sudheer, 38, of Pravachambalam died after his two-wheeler skidded off the road at Pallichal junction around 3 pm. Nemom police said the incident happened when Sudheer applied a sudden brake to save a pedestrian. Sudheer suffered head injuries and was shifted to the Medical College Hospital, where he breathed his last.

In another incident, a 39-year-old Ajith Kumar, who was returning from a marriage, died after his two-wheeler was hit by a mini-van. The incident happened at Panangode junction when Ajith and his relative, Sasidharan Nair, were returning home fromVizhinjam. Ajith Kumar died at the hospital, while Sasidharan Nair’s condition is said to be serious.

The third accident occurred near Chakkai flyover in which a 62-year-old Kanyakumari native was killed.
Suresh Kumar, a retired Post Master, was fatally injured when a crane deployed for construction activities in the flyover hit him. He was rushed to the Medical College where he succumbed to injuries.

Trivandrum road accidents

