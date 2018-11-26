Campaign to promote youth volunteer army

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Youth Welfare Board will organise a programme titled "Drive a' thon" to generate awareness on the activities of the Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force (KVYAF), a disaster response force comprising youths.

The campaign rally will begin at Pilicode panchayat in Kasargod on November 29 and will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on December 18. Songs on humanity, a flash mob and several other cultural programmes will also be held.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce the formation of the Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force. Youth Welfare Board vice-chairman P Biju said the board aims to enrol one lakh youngsters as members of the KVYAF. They will be equipped to face emergencies. The members will be given training in disaster management, relief activities, waste management and palliative care.

Resources and services of various government departments will be utilised for the KVYAF. Youngsters between the ages of 15 and 30 can register at www.ksywb.in Spot registration will be available at places covered by the rally.