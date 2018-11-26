Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Giving a Lee-way to their world

Students clap with excitement on meeting the former cricket player Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:With the same enthusiasm watching their favourite Australian cricketer play, NISH students spent a fun-filled day interacting with Brett Lee; about the game, his personal life and about his campaign. He was addressing them at a programme organised by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in association with the Kerala Social Security Mission in the city on Monday to create awareness on the necessity of conducting hearing screening for newborn babies. “Every single child should be screened for hearing loss and every child should have the ability to hear, not remain in silence,” said Brett Lee, former Australian cricketer and the Global Hearing ambassador. He emphasised on the importance of universal newborn hearing screening to be made mandatory across all hospitals for birth certificates to be  issued.

Brett Lee at the event organised
by NISH and KSSM

“Very often, we take little things for granted such as how much hearing matters to someone. It was a wake up call for me when my son was diagnosed with hearing impairment at the age of five. We were lucky enough to detect it early and treat him. But what about the millions of children who suffer everyday because of this? If children are screened for hearing loss at an early age then they can be diagnosed and treated early,” said Brett Lee. Talking about the progress the state has made in screening newborns for hearing loss, he said at least 66 government maternity centres across the state have already started screening hearing loss in newborns. "This is a good health care initiative," he added.

Passionate about raising awareness about hearing loss, Brett Lee has been visiting India for more than two decades now and through his campaign 'Hearing Matters' he aims to bring more focus on hearing health and the importance of early intervention. “There is a stigma associated with this that make parents refuse to accept that the child is suffering from hearing loss. Children should be given time and parents should seek medical help when the child shows signs of delayed speech,” he said. K G Satheesh Kumar, executive director, NISH said they have launched the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening in government hospitals. "We have also made UNHS mandatory for birth certificates. However, we are still working on making it mandatory for private hospitals too,” said Satheesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Kerala Social Security Mission has developed a software where real time data of newborn hearing which was screened can be recorded. "Through this, early intervention of children can be made and hearing aids be provided at an early stage," said Mohammed Asheel, KSSM executive director. As a Global Hearing ambassador, Brett Lee also highlighted they are planning to make cochlear implant affordable to everyone. “Every child should be able to able to hear. For this, we are working with the government to make treatment affordable to everyone,” he said.

Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
