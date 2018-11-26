Kerala Coast Guard DG reviews efforts to strengthen coastal security

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh visited the state capital on Saturday to review the progress of coastal security strengthening efforts and the ongoing infrastructure development activities of the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Station Commander at Thiruvananthapuram and the State Commander of Kerala briefed the Director-General on the land acquisition adjacent to the Trivandrum airport.

They also briefed him about the leasing of the airport building, and the aircraft parking facility to expedite activation of the air base, in addition to the construction of a 77 m long dedicated jetty that facilitates berthing of medium vessels.

An interceptor vessel is being constructed for Vizhinjam harbour for search and rescue and maritime security operations. Medium and large ships with helicopter carrying facility and pollution control capability ships are being scheduled to be placed at Vizhinjam on the construction of lengthier jetties.

The Director-General expressed satisfaction on the efforts by the Coast Guard team to enhance coastal security apparatus.

After reviewing the infrastructure assessment, the DG inaugurated a multi-facility complex for the sailors.

Tatrakshika president Urmila Singh inaugurated a hospital building at the Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam. She also reached out to the school children at Vizhinjam and presented them school bags with marine safety slogan – conveying life fearlessly.

On the cards

An interceptor vessel is being constructed for Vizhinjam harbour for search and rescue operations

Medium and large ships with the helicopter carrying facility are being scheduled at Vizhinjam