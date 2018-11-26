Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Coast Guard DG reviews efforts to strengthen coastal security

The Coast Guard Station Commander at Thiruvananthapuram and the State Commander of Kerala briefed the Director General on the land acquisition adjacent to the Trivandrum airport.

Published: 26th November 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Coast Guard Director-General Rajendra Singh inaugurating the Navik Institute at Vizhinjam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coast Guard Director General Rajendra Singh visited the state capital on Saturday to review the progress of coastal security strengthening efforts and the ongoing infrastructure development activities of the Coast Guard.  

The Coast Guard Station Commander at Thiruvananthapuram and the State Commander of Kerala briefed the Director-General on the land acquisition adjacent to the Trivandrum airport.

They also briefed him about the leasing of the airport building, and the aircraft parking facility to expedite activation of the air base, in addition to the construction of a 77 m long dedicated jetty that facilitates berthing of medium vessels.

An interceptor vessel is being constructed for Vizhinjam harbour for search and rescue and maritime security operations. Medium and large ships with helicopter carrying facility and pollution control capability ships are being scheduled to be placed at Vizhinjam on the construction of lengthier jetties.
 The Director-General expressed satisfaction on the efforts by the Coast Guard team to enhance coastal security apparatus.

After reviewing the infrastructure assessment, the DG inaugurated a multi-facility complex for the sailors.
Tatrakshika president Urmila Singh inaugurated a hospital building at the Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam. She also reached out to the school children at Vizhinjam and presented them school bags with marine safety slogan – conveying life fearlessly.

On the cards
An interceptor vessel is being constructed for Vizhinjam harbour for search and rescue operations
Medium and large ships with the helicopter carrying facility are being scheduled at Vizhinjam

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Coast Guard Vizhinjam harbour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp