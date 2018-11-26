Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala fare hike: Drivers ride separate paths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transport department's plan to hike auto fares has irked both passengers and a section of auto drivers who say the decision will discourage people from opting the three-wheeler mode of public transport.

Transport Minister AK Saseendran who held a meeting with the auto unions informed that they would consider the recommendations made by Justice Ramachandran committee, a state fare revision committee headed by former High Court judge M. Ramachandran. A decision will be taken in this regard before December 1. The committee report will be sent for the cabinet consideration and a final decision taken at the next cabinet meeting.

As per the current rate which was fixed in 2014, the base price for a 1.5 km auto ride was fixed at Rs 20. The passenger will be charged Rs 10 for every subsequent kilometre. A few auto drivers have expressed anger over the decision to hike the fares. " If the concerned authorities had considered a Rs 5 hike, it was more reasonable. However, a Rs 10 hike will affect our patronage as people won't opt for our services citing it is costly," said Ramesh Kumar (name changed), an auto driver who operates in Pattom.

"Auto drivers who only operate from their respective stands will be happy with the move. However, drivers like us who are willing to ferry passengers en route trips will have to bear the brunt of the hike," he added.

There have been several complaints in the past where auto drivers charge exorbitant fare from the passengers citing fuel price hike. “The drives always charge extra and we have no choice but concede to their demand,” said Ragani Sanal, a housewife.

Pattom Sasidharan, AITUC state secretary of Kerala State Private Motor Thozhilali Federation said they had called off the strike called by autorickshaw and taxi drivers and owners on November 18, demanding a hike in fares. "The decision was taken after the meeting with the Transport Minister who conceded to our demand. We have asked him to increase the fares based on the Ramachandran Committee. He said the final decision will be taken after the cabinet meeting,"  said Pattom Sasidharan.  

The committee report recommends raising the minimum fare of autorickshaws from Rs 20 to 30 while the minimum fare for taxis will be raised from Rs 150 to Rs 200. For each subsequent kilometre, the rates will increase by Rs 12.

"Charging passengers based on metre readings does not give us beneficial remuneration. The fuel prices are increasing. We are looking forward to a favourable decision from the government,” said an auto driver from Sasthamangalam.

