Kerala government to roll out Renaissance campaign from today

Monday will see the launch of a mammoth campaign which aims to take constitutional literacy to, at the very least, 50 lakh people across the state.

Published: 26th November 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monday will see the launch of a mammoth campaign which aims to take constitutional literacy to, at the very least, 50 lakh people across the state. Aimed at educating the general public about the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution, the campaign will be held in all the wards in the state. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan will formally inaugurate the campaign - as part of the Constitution Day observance on November 26, Monday - at the VJT Hall at 11 am. The campaign, which will conclude on January 26, 2019, is being jointly organised by the State Literacy Mission and the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

The organisers have roped in one lakh resource persons for leading the sessions which will focus on the history and background of the Indian Constitution and the themes of fundamental rights, secularism, personal freedom, gender equality and citizenship.

A booklet for the campaign prepared with the help of legal experts will be released on December 6. The training for state-level resource persons will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 4. The state-level personnel will, in turn, provide training to the district-level resource persons. The latter will lead the sessions at the local self-government institutions and the wards. The organisers are also planning to hold literacy meets at the district level.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. The Centre declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015 by a gazette notification.
Education Minister C Raveendranath will preside over the inauguration of the campaign on Monday. On the day, a Constitution Protection Conference, expected to be attended by as many as 15,000 people, will be held at the Nishagandhi Auditorium.

Renaissance awareness for children

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the government programme to spread awareness among children on the renaissance history, Constitution and children’s rights. The inauguration of the programme titled ‘Renaissance, Constitution and children’s rights’ will be held at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, on November 26 at 9 am. General Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath will preside over the function. Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran will release a book on the topic. An official release said the history of renaissance that happened in the pre-Independence era need to be taught to students.  Exhibitions on renaissance history, spreading renaissance literature land history-based reality shows will be held as part of the programme.

Kerala Renaissance

