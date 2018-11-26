Knowledge Centre soon to ignite minds in city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Before he became 'missile man' and the President, A P J Abdul Kalam spent a fruitful part of his early career in Thiruvananthapuram, shaping India's space dreams. There are quite a few people in this city who still remember the soft-spoken scientist from Rameswaram who was never stingy with his smiles. It is perhaps only fitting that Thiruvananthapuram- the hub of the nation's space programme - has a lasting memorial to the man and his legacy.

ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has speeded up efforts to establish the 'Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum' at Kowdiar. The project had been announced earlier this year along with the Aerospace Park project at Pallipuram which is a joint venture by the VSSC and the state government.

VSSC is currently in the process of selecting an architect for designing the state-of-the-art facility which will consist of basement plus four floors. ''The government has provided the land on lease to ISRO.

The project will be established and managed by the space agency. Though VSSC has a space museum at Thumba, it is not easily accessible to everyone. The space museum here will be a bigger facility,'' M Chandra Dathan, scientific advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former director, VSSC, said.

''The state government has already handed over 1.75 acres to us at Kowdiar. Since it is a heritage zone, certain clearances have to be obtained. The process is on. The Knowledge Centre, among other things, will have readings rooms, library, seminar halls and also a statue of former president A P J Abdul Kalam,'' a VSSC spokesperson said.

VSSC is yet to finalise the contents of the space museum, but it will feature models, hi-tech displays and other attractions such as gravity experiments, the spokesperson said.The other big project planned by VSSC in the city is the Aerospace Park for which the government has decided to lease out 3.94 acres of land at Pallipuram.

The entire project would cover 20 acres. ISRO will establish a hub and private players will be encouraged to set up shop in the remaining 15 acres. The park will act as an incubation facility for innovations in space, aerospace and defence sectors. The MoU is expected to be signed in a month's time.