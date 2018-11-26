Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Speedboats revving to 90. but, where are the tourists?

Boat owners attribute the reduced tourist footfall to the Kerala floods, the Sabarimala row over women entry.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists enjoying the speedboat ride at Kovalam Beach Vincent Pulickal

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For adventure-loving tourists, a ride on the speedboat at Kovalam is the ultimate thrill. However, the recent fall in the number of tourists visiting the beach have affected the speedboat tourism here.

"We received permission to take our boats out by October 20. The tourism season was supposed to start in October 15. Now, it's nearing the end of November and the season is yet to pick up. It seems our wait has been in vain," said Ansari, a speedboat owner.

Boat owners attribute the reduced tourist footfall to the Kerala floods, the Sabarimala row over women entry. The lack of initiative by the government agencies to prepare before hand for the tourist season, including the ongoing work of the PWD which is making entry to the Kovalam beach a difficulty, is yet another reason they are citing. "The PWD begins work only during the tourist season. Most of the taxi drivers are not willing to take the tourists to the beach as the roads are in a shambles," said Ansari.
However, according to Ansari, the Vizhinjam Port is helpful but the tourism department is yet to wake up to the demands of the public. There are two types of speedboat adventures for tourists.

"The first type of speedboat adventure starts from Kovalam to north of Hotel Leela Raviz. It is a 15-minute ride. The other one is from Kovalam to Vizhinjam harbour which takes about 30 minutes," said Pandidasan, a speedboat driver.According to him, only 35 per cent of the tourists visited Kovalam this year compared to last year. ''We lost more than 60 per cent of our income," Pandidasan said. Speedboat owners say that unlike scuba diving, speedboats are not included under adventure tourism or eco-tourism.

"This is why we are not receiving any benefits from the government. The boat engines rust easily when they come in contact with sea water. We need to replace them at regular intervals. It will be helpful if we are able to receive a loan or subsidy from the government," said Razak, another speed boat owner.
 District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary K Shahul Hameed said speed boats are risky. "We need to conduct a detailed study on speed boat and its impact on tourism before we take up any measures on their behalf," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp