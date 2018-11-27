Kerala Trivandrum marathon on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Sports Department will organise a marathon in Thiruvananthapuram on December 1. The entire proceeds of the event will go to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Sports Minister E P Jayarajan said the event titled Sports Kerala Trivandrum Marathon will be made an annual event. It is organised in association with the Trivandrum Runners Club. The event will be held as per international standards with prizes for winners. Runners from Kenya and Ethiopia are among the elite runners who will participate in the event.

There will be four runs as part of the event. The family-run will be flagged off at 8 pm at the Manaveeyam Veedhi. About 10,000 people are expected to attend the event. The contests are 21.09 km half marathon, 42.19 km full marathon and 10 km corporate relay. The prize money for the full marathon is Rs 1 lakh; Rs 50,000 for the half marathon and Rs 20,000 for the 10 km run. The competition runs will be flagged off at the Manaveeyam Veedhi at midnight and will conclude at the same place.

The registration fees can be paid on the CMDRF website. The fee for the family-run is Rs 500, 10 km run Rs 600, half marathon Rs 800 and full marathon Rs 1000.

For details, visit www.trivandrummarathon.org