Kerala University students’ union celebrates Constitution Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Constitution is the ultimate authority, noted activist and film-maker Vidhu Vincent, while inaugurating the Constitution Day programme organised by the Kerala University students’ union at the Kerala Law Academy, Peroorkada, on Monday.

Writer and activist Shiju Khan spoke about the importance of understanding laws and knowing one’s rights. “Everyone has the same constitutional right, with no discrimination in age, gender, sexuality or religion. The Constitution acts as a gateway between public rights and the powers of the government,” he said.

Kerala University students’ union chairperson Shyamily Sasikumar presided over the function. The Kerala University students’ union will undertake a campaign to spread social awareness regarding socially relevant topics in colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, she said. A cultural programme of various colleges was held after the student’s meet.