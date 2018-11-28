Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

23rd IFFK to pay glowing tributes to Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman

The IFFK is set to open with an illustrious set of movies on December 7.

Published: 28th November 2018 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ingmar Bergman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 23rd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will celebrate master filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. In a tribute to the filmmaker, some of the finest of the filmmaker's creations will be screened. Films such as ‘Summer with Monica’, ‘Smiles of Summer Night’, ‘Summer Interlude’, ‘Persona’, ‘Cries and Whispers’, ‘Autumn Sonata’, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’, ‘Fanny and Alexander’ will be screened under the ‘Celebrating Ingmar Bergman’ package. ‘Searching for Ingmar Bergman’, a documentary about the director, will also be screened. 2018 marks the centenary of the filmmaker. 

The IFFK is set to open with an illustrious set of movies on December 7. While the whole of the state is on a rebuild mode, the film fest is also woven around the theme of infusing a positive spirit. A package solely dedicated to this, christened ‘The Human Spirit: Films on Hope and Rebuilding’  forms a crucial element at this year’s festival. The package will feature six films. 

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi will be the jury chairman for the international competition category. His movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’, which chronicles the childhood of Islamic prophet Muhammad, will be screened at the jury films’ category. Adolfo Alix Jr.’s ‘Dark is the Night’, Vetrimaaran’s ‘Vada Chennai’ and Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni’s ‘Highway’ are the other movies which will be screened in this category. 

Moviemaker Milos Forman’s films ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’, ‘Amadeus’, ‘Black Peter’, ‘The Firemen’s Ball’, ‘Audition’, and ‘Loves of a Blonde’ will be screened in the ‘Remembering the Master’ package. 

The Malayalam Cinema Today category will feature 12 films. The movies include ‘Parava’, ‘Mayaanadhi’, ‘Bhayanakam’, ‘Prathibhasam’, ‘Eeda’, ‘Kottayam’, ‘Humans of Someone’, ‘Ave Maria’, ‘Udalazham’, ‘Bilathikuzhal’, ‘O”ath’, and ‘Sleeplessly Yours’. Two Malayalam movies ‘Ee. Ma. Yau.’ and ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ will be screened in the ‘international competition’ category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malayalam movies IFFK Ingmar Bergman International Film Festival of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp