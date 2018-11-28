23rd IFFK to pay glowing tributes to Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 23rd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will celebrate master filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. In a tribute to the filmmaker, some of the finest of the filmmaker's creations will be screened. Films such as ‘Summer with Monica’, ‘Smiles of Summer Night’, ‘Summer Interlude’, ‘Persona’, ‘Cries and Whispers’, ‘Autumn Sonata’, ‘Scenes from a Marriage’, ‘Fanny and Alexander’ will be screened under the ‘Celebrating Ingmar Bergman’ package. ‘Searching for Ingmar Bergman’, a documentary about the director, will also be screened. 2018 marks the centenary of the filmmaker.

The IFFK is set to open with an illustrious set of movies on December 7. While the whole of the state is on a rebuild mode, the film fest is also woven around the theme of infusing a positive spirit. A package solely dedicated to this, christened ‘The Human Spirit: Films on Hope and Rebuilding’ forms a crucial element at this year’s festival. The package will feature six films.

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi will be the jury chairman for the international competition category. His movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’, which chronicles the childhood of Islamic prophet Muhammad, will be screened at the jury films’ category. Adolfo Alix Jr.’s ‘Dark is the Night’, Vetrimaaran’s ‘Vada Chennai’ and Umesh Vinayak Kulkarni’s ‘Highway’ are the other movies which will be screened in this category.

Moviemaker Milos Forman’s films ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’, ‘Amadeus’, ‘Black Peter’, ‘The Firemen’s Ball’, ‘Audition’, and ‘Loves of a Blonde’ will be screened in the ‘Remembering the Master’ package.

The Malayalam Cinema Today category will feature 12 films. The movies include ‘Parava’, ‘Mayaanadhi’, ‘Bhayanakam’, ‘Prathibhasam’, ‘Eeda’, ‘Kottayam’, ‘Humans of Someone’, ‘Ave Maria’, ‘Udalazham’, ‘Bilathikuzhal’, ‘O”ath’, and ‘Sleeplessly Yours’. Two Malayalam movies ‘Ee. Ma. Yau.’ and ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ will be screened in the ‘international competition’ category.