Boy drowns as brother missing in Karamana river

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Plus -II student drowned while his brother went missing at Panachottu kadavu of Karamana river on Tuesday evening. Rahul Chandran, 17, son of Anil Kumar and Sreeja of Peyad, was the deceased while his brother Sarath Chandran, 13, is still missing.

Police said the tragedy occurred at 5.45 pm when a group of five students - four from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kodunganoor, and one from Babyland School, Poojappura - went to the place near Mangattukadavu .

The boys had gone to celebrate Rahul’s birthday. During their celebration, Sarath fell in to the river from the rock on which he was sitting. The group of boys too jumped to rescue him. Sarath, Rahul and another boy, Indrajith, were carried away by strong currents while two others managed to reach ashore. Indrajith was rescued by the locals.Search for Sarath will resume Wednesday morning.