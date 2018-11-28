Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Boy drowns as brother missing in Karamana river

A Plus -ii student drowned while his brother went missing at Panachottu kadavu of Karamana river on Tuesday evening.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Plus -II student drowned while his brother went missing at Panachottu kadavu of Karamana river on Tuesday evening. Rahul Chandran, 17, son of Anil Kumar and Sreeja of Peyad, was the deceased while his brother Sarath Chandran, 13, is still missing. 

Police said the tragedy occurred at 5.45 pm when a group of five students - four from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kodunganoor, and one from Babyland School, Poojappura - went to the place near Mangattukadavu .

The boys had gone to celebrate Rahul’s birthday. During their celebration, Sarath fell in to the river from the rock on which he was sitting. The group of boys too jumped to rescue him. Sarath, Rahul and another boy, Indrajith, were carried away by strong currents while two others managed to reach ashore. Indrajith was rescued by the locals.Search for Sarath will resume Wednesday morning. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp