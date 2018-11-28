Fund crunch minimizes hopes of national-level powerlifter in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jwala Jose, a national gold medallist from the capital, is sweating out hard to participate in the Asian Powerlifting Championship to be held at Mongolia from December 4. Reason?

She cannot cough up Rs 1.60 lakh to meet the expenses. Jwala, a resident of Karikkakom, has recently qualified to participate in the Asian championship after coming first in the 57-kg category at the National Sub-Junior Women Classic (Unequipped) Powerlifting championship held at Lucknow in September.

Jwala had already shelled out Rs 1.30 lakh to participate in the World Powerlifting Championship held at South Africa two months ago. As per the rules, the participant needs to meet the expenses of conveyance, accommodation and registration fee. Jwala will get half the amount from the Sports Council once she returns after the championship.

She is being trained by her father V Jose who is a contract trainer at the Sports Council. Recently, Jose filed a memorandum to Sports Minister EP Jayarajan seeking his intervention. Keeping his fingers crossed, Jose hopes to make the payment done immediately so that his daughter could participate in the championship starting next Tuesday.

“It is a question of my daughter’s future. I have approached the government but we are yet to receive a financial help. But yet, we can do something if we receive the payment,” Jose said. The first-year degree student of All Saints College has developed a passion towards powerlifting at a young age.

The Asian Powerlifting Championship will be held from December 4 to 8.

Account details

Account number : 31484484863

IFSC code : SBIN0008293

Branch : Kannammoola

Contact : Jose 9847721115