Kerala Startup Mission ties up with SEI Ltd for Startup India roadshows

SingEx is the execution partner for Startup India Yatra, the flagship initiative of the Government of India to empower startup ecosystem in the country.

Signing of MoU between KSUM and SingEx (Photo: Kerala Startup Mission)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buoyed up by the enthusiasm generated in the just-concluded Startup Yatra, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has entered into a partnership with SingEx Exhibitions (India) Ltd (SEI) to provide national incubation support to Startup India’s roadshows across the country. 

SingEx is the execution partner for Startup India Yatra, the flagship initiative of the Government of India to empower the startup ecosystem in the country. Under the pact, SEI will acknowledge KSUM as the National Incubation Partner in logos and flyers of startup journeys across the nation, provide the boot camp platforms to showcase its known successful entrepreneurs and startup community. It will also share with KSUM the database of budding entrepreneurs of each state.

On its part, KSUM will provide judges and trainers for the grand finale of Startup Yatras in different states, help SEI to bring on board the ecosystem players in boot camps and van stops and pre-incubation / incubation support to the best ideas. Also, KSUM can leverage SEI’s strategic network to connect businesses with Asian and global companies and facilitate matching opportunities and knowledge sharing as an incubation partner.

The three-week-long Startup Yatra across Kerala, which concluded in a grand finale on Tuesday, saw a keen response from the students in multiple institutions across the length and breadth of the state. The 1,000-km-long campaign was conducted in collaboration with Startup India to support budding entrepreneurs, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, to realise their startup dreams by backing up their innovative ideas.  

