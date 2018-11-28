Man arrested for online sale of wine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Excise Department has arrested a 56-year-old man from Thycaud for allegedly making wine at his house and selling it via Facebook. Michael Gilfred was arrested on Tuesday after the Excise Department found that sale of wine was happening through a Facebook page ‘Ananthapuriyile Ruchikoottayma’. Excise Circle Inspector T Anil Kumar said a raid was conducted at Gilfred’s house and 106 wine bottles were seized, Anil Kumar said wine was being prepared in large quantities on a commercial scale.

“We came to know that advertisement and sales of wine were being held through the Facebook page. The name and phone number of Gilfred’s daughter, who works in a software firm, was given in the page. We seized 106 bottles of wine from the house. A bottle was sold at `350,” Anil said.

As per rules, only churches are allowed to make wine for sacramental use.

The seized wine will be examined to test its alcohol content. Excise sources said the ones seized had an alcohol content of 10 percent and above. Gilfred has been charged with sections 58 and 55 (h) of Abkari Act.

Excise sources alleged that Gilfred’s daughter was an admin of ‘Glassile Nurayum Platile Curriyum’ and will be questioned to check her involvement in the case.The Excise Department, meanwhile, is all set to take action against shop owners and individuals who make and sell wine.

“Wine can only be brought from government liquor shops. We will check the shops that are selling wine and if found to have alcohol content, we will take action against them,” a senior Excise officer said.