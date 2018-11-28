Polytechnic girl from Wayanad wins laurels at 'Startup Yatra'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Final year Mechanical Diploma Polytechnic student Arunima CR from Wayanad, who developed a solid waste cleaner that helps clean up water bodies sans manpower, bagged the Best Womenpreneur Award at the grand finale of the ‘Startup Yatra’ held at Technopark on Tuesday.

According to Arunima of Government Polytechnic College, Meenangadi, who won the award that carries a cash award of Rs 75,000, “Solid waste cleaner can also clean drains and remove solid waste from water sources, including streams, rivers and ponds. Significantly, it can avoid the workers’ direct contact with waste materials.”

The event marked the conclusion of the state-wide initiative by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs in Kerala’s tier 2 and 3 cities and help them realise their startup dreams. An Android app developed by Rashida V P from Kasargod for farmers in agriculture sector emerged the

first runner-up. Andrea Antony from Kottayam won the second runner-up for her idea Min_Rov (Mind Rover), a concept for functioning a brain-control wheelchair.

The first and second runners-up received Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.



Around 80 innovative ideas were pitched in the finale by as many as 180 participants and 20 ideas notched-up honours. Heroes of the eight boot camps held in various districts were given a cash award of Rs 50,000 each. The winners included Devi V S (Thiruvananthapuram), Jithin J (Kollam), Thomas Syriac (Kottayam), Sachu Sivaram S (Ernakulam), Varsha J (Thrissur), Mohammed Shaheer (Kozhikode), Aneesh (Wayanad) and Harris (Kasargod).

Other awards: Best Technology Startup: Winner Amal C Saji (Ernakulam), First Runner-Up-Rahul KS (Ernakulam), and Second Runner-Up Annie Sam Varghese (Thiruvananthapuram); Best Social Startup: Winner - Risvan Ahammed K (Kasargod), First Runner-Up – Ushanandini (Ernakulam), and Second Runner-Up- Nowrin N (Thiruvananthapuram); Best Sustainability Startup: Winner- Kevin R (Kottayam), First Runner-Up - Amaljith S B (Thiruvananthapuram), and Second Runner-Up - Ragesh (Kottayam).