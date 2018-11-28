Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association protest against transfer of gynaecologist

The organisation alleged the DHS had neither followed any norms nor had sought an explanation from the gynaecologist before the transfer.

Stethoscope-wielding gynaecologists will be part of the teams which inspect diagnostic centres | File images

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging the Director of Health Services had violated norms, the state committee of Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) protested the decision to transfer a gynaecologist with the Thalassery General Hospital to Kasargod. 

The organisation alleged the DHS had neither followed any norms nor had sought an explanation from the gynaecologist before the transfer. Demanding the withdrawal of the transfer order, the KGMOA said it will resort to strong protests across the state. 

“The transfer pertains to the death of a woman after childbirth. Though the woman was suffering from severe mitral stenosis, the relatives didn’t divulge the same to the doctor who was attending her,” said KGMOA.

