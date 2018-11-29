Adding to the glitter

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Every time artists take the stage by storm, we are enthralled by the performances they make. And behind every successful artist are the efforts of makeup artists like Rajesh Perinad, who are striving hard to make the participants of the 59th Revenue District Festival look good.

Rajesh and friends Devan and Sharathlal have been working as independent artists for the past 10 years.

Rajesh, who had previously worked as an actor in comedy shows and also appeared in the 'Comedy Stars' reality show in 2016, says he felt a calling to become a make-up artist. "I was always interested in doing comedy. I used to don the role of women characters. It was my experience doing such events that made me want to become a makeup artist," he said.

Devan, who has been accompanying Rajesh at every Kalolsavam, opens up about the art. "Every makeup differs in style depending on the dance form, but the technique is the same. Based on the tone of the skin and the body heat, we decide on the make-up. You know the body temperature of the artist when you put your hand on their forehead. Makeup tends to darken if the body heat of the artist is high, so we prefer light make-up for such people. The face starts to look shiny if the face is oily in nature. We consider these factors and do the makeup,” he said.

The makeup technique for dances forms such as Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi and mohiniattom are the same. The costumes differ and so do the hair styles. The entire process takes one-and-a-half hours. “Sometimes we try to finish the makeup in 15 minutes but it becomes difficult when dancers have back-to-back performances,” he said.

Rajesh dismisses the concept of re-touching makeup during shows. “I don't touch-up during breaks. It is a wrong concept. All I do is remove the sweat and oil by wiping it off. A hairstyle change is made if needed and requires only seven minutes," he said.Besides classical dance forms such as bharatanatyam, kuchipudi and mohiniattom, the trio have been doing make-up and hair styles for folk dancers. "This time, we did make-up for students of St Mary’s Pattom and St Joseph’s school. We have also done make-up for state festivals too," said Rajesh.

The makeup artists, however have one complaint. Due to the low turnout at the Kalolsavam owing to the exclusion of LP and UP schools, the make-up artists are not able to meet their expenses, they said.