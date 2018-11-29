Bearing the scars of the past

Sruthy Mariam Iype By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thursday, marks one year since cyclone Ockhi wreaked havoc in the lives of hundreds of fishermen along the coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, killing many and maiming many more. Life has not been any easier for the survivors of Ockhi. The physical and mental trauma they sustained while being stranded in the violent sea for days have left them incapable of following the only profession they have practised all their life.

Brunan M of Vettucadu is one such survivor who was rescued after three days at sea.“ There is still fear in the mind to go back to the sea. I tried going out on the boat for a few days but even the smallest of winds scare me. I do small electrical and plumbing work around here to earn some money," he says.

Thansilas S who had had set out on his boat with his son, nephew and an employee on the ill-fated day shares a similar fate. “I don’t have the strength in me to do anything anymore”, Thansilas says before disappearing into the house.

His wife Rani said, “The man who used to go to the sea seven days a week now shivers with fear on hearing the sound of the waves. He suffers from severe fatigue and mood swings all the time.” With Thansilas unable to go to work, the family is struggling to pay off the loan they had taken to marry off their daughter.

Churches of the coastal areas played a pivotal role in the rehabilitation of the affected fisher folk. Johny Chinnappan, Secretary of St. Thomas Church , Poonthura said, "During the cyclone, we had distributed food packets to the families of the affected. Various NGOs and social activists had donated a total of Rs 35 lakh to the Parish to help those affected. This money was divided among the families of victims and survivors” Johny Chinnappan said.

As compensation, the central government disbursed Rs 2 lakh towards the families of the victims and the state government deposited Rs 20 lakh as fixed deposit for 5 years in the treasury in the names of the family members. Burdened by loans from private money lenders who charge high interests and expensive hospital bills, these aids are proving to be insufficient to meet their needs.

From Vettucaud, five men lost their life to Ockhi- Soloman Varghese, James Albert, Shibu Xavier, Thomas Cruz and Elvin Lopez. Elvin is survived by his wife, Judit Elvin and three kids. “Out of Rs 20 lakh given by the state, Rs 5 lakh is set aside for the parents of the deceased. We receive about Rs 10,000 each month as interest on the remaining amount. This is hardly enough to pay off the monthly interests of our loans”, says Judit. As part of the government’s rehabilitation program, she recently received a job at Matsyafed Net Factory, Muttathara and receives a net salary of Rs 6000. She also receives assistance for her children's education.

But certain others feel that the government amount delegated for students of professional and degree courses is inadequate to cover their fees. “Two of my children are pursuing BDS degrees. Their yearly fees come to Rs 3.5 lakhs and Rs 4.5 lakhs respectively. The one lakh provided by the government covers only a fraction of this,” said Devanesam whose husband Johnson lost life in the cyclone. Devanesam received an amount of Rs 3.5 lakh from the state government as compensation for the boat.