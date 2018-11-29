13-year-old boy’s body recovered from river

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of the 13-year-old boy, who went missing from Panachottu Kadavu of Karamana River on Tuesday was recovered on Wednesday evening.

The body of Sarath Chandran, a Class VIII student of Babyland School in Poojappura, was recovered after an extensive search operation by the Fire and Rescue Department officials. Sarath’s brother Rahul Chandran also drowned in the river while trying to rescue his younger brother.

Born to Anil Kumar and Sreeja of Peyad, the siblings along with three other friends had gone to Panachottu Kadavu to celebrate Rahul’s 18th birthday. In the midst of the celebration, Sarath fell into the river from a rock on which he was sitting. Rahul and his other friends jumped into the river to rescue him. Rahul and Sarath were caught in a strong current and were washed away from the rest of the group.

Though Rahul’s body was recovered on Tuesday night itself, Sarath’s was fished out several hours later.

The Malayinkeezhu police said the Fire and Rescue officers operated a boat fitted with an engine and created turbulence in the water. Later, when the waves settled down, the body surfaced.