'Bring back tourists with festivals and destinations'

Tourism has the power to bring individuals together and instil a sense of community pride and knowledge of their history. 

By Raja Gopaal Iyer 
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Tourism has the power to bring individuals together and instil a sense of community pride and knowledge of their history. Though regional festivals bring numerous economic benefits, their impact on social benefits is less visible. But it is fair to say every festival foster community pride, teach people new things, and strengthen relationships.

Boosting the economy
As festivals attract visitors, their spending boost the local economy. Apart from contributing various fee, festivals also provide free marketing and advertising for local businesses.  Tourists engagements in social media and the word of mouth help a lot in tourism and non-tourism- related businesses.

Fostering community pride
The overall execution of a festival involves the effort of a community which yields a number of social benefits as it fosters a sense of pride among the individuals. Festivals promote community pride by celebrating things that make a town special and evoke good feelings. It is quite usual to see the Onam and many other local festivals attract many visitors. 
  
Teaching new things
Most of the time, festivals are instructional to the visitors as they gain new knowledge from them. The experiences from the temple festivals to the boat races will be very unique to the tourists.
 
Strengthening relationships
A festival's planning phase creates a bond among the public. It includes private organisations, elected officials, staff, volunteers, local residents and many among others. Its benefits last well beyond the event, as people bring their connections and collective knowledge and skills to improve the community. 

Tourism circuit for future
It's high time that we give more importance to south  Kerala by integrating Kollam, Kovalam, Poovar and Kanyakumari into the tourism circuit. Kanyakumari's attractions, boat race of Vellayani, Chadayamangalam's Jatayu Park, Magic Planet and above all, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple will create a scintillating combination.   

The arrival of greenfield stadium has taken the brand Thiruvananthapuram to a different level. The multi-purpose ground is designed to be used for both cricket and football. It has successfully hosted two successful international cricket matches and the SAFF Cup football tournament. 

 Apart from these, we have to improve the standards of beach management, waste disposal and the condition of water sports. Awareness among the locals to keep the beach clean, friendly behaviour with the tourists will fuel the sector's growth. Enhanced air connectivity with more flights at moderate fares will attract more tourists to the region.  Kollam, Kovalam and Kanyakumari can be surely a great choice for the tourists to get attracted.Raja Gopaal Iyer is the chief executive officer of UDS Group of Hotels.  
(The views  expressed by the  author are his own)

