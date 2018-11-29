Clinging on to memories of a tragedy

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : It was a solemn day for the fishermen community on Thursday as hundreds gathered together at Kochuveli and Vettucaud to commemorate the near and dear ones who lost their lives in the Ockhi tragedy, exactly one year ago. “It was around 3.15 am when tragedy struck. Three of us were on the boat including my uncle and younger brother. We were about 16 kilometres away from shore when the turbulence started. We didn’t try to come back to the shore, which is probably why we survived. We went with the flow. However, we were not able to save the other four fishermen who were in front of us. We saw them being thrown into the sea,” said Justin Johnson, an Ockhi survivor.

According to him, fishermen who tried to draw back their pattuvala (fishing net) which is at least three kilometres long were the ones who could not survive the cyclone. "These fishermen did not own nets and were trying to save them so they could return them to their owners. Retrieving the nets take two hours and they might have spent several futile minutes for this," he said.

Mary Selin, wife of John, a victim of the tragedy from Kochuveli said the Central government is yet to disburse the compensation. “We received R20 lakh from the government. However, we are yet to receive the R2 lakh promised by the central government. Though dependents were promised jobs, I was not eligible as I crossed 40 years of age. So, we have applied for a job for our daughter through the diocese," she said. Jerold, a native of Thumba was another victim from Kochuveli.

Vettukad shore lost five lives due to the cyclone. “Solomon Varghese, Shibu, James, Elvin and Thomas Cruise were the victims. All the dependents received R20 lakh from the state government but yet to receive the compensation from the Centre," said Antony George, Vettukad Kristuraja church council member.

"The jobs for the wives of fishermen that was promised by the government have been given to all the four dependents other than me as I have crossed the permitted age. My son is doing his degree and he is not able to accept the job. The government promised me to consider me for a job soon," said Madonna Solomon aged 43, wife of Solomon Varghese. To remember the Ockhi victims, the churches cleaned up the coastal areas and prayers were organised.

State Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said the government has sought the help of Latin churches in providing jobs to the rest of the dependents who are yet to receive jobs. We won't be able to give jobs for the dependents who crossed the age of 40, but we are already helping their children to continue education by giving R56 lakh to 91 students. Further, the government is distributing 40,000 life jackets to the fishermen to ensure safety. The NavIC which will help locate the fishermen from ISRO will be distributed from Friday," he said.