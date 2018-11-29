Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Clinging on to memories of a tragedy

According to him, fishermen who tried to draw back their pattuvala (fishing net) which is at least three kilometres long were the ones who could not survive the cyclone.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Several families were left waiting for days to receive news of their loved ones who were lost at sea during the Ockhi tragedy. Though some fishermen returned, many of them had perished leaving hundreds of families in the lurch (file photo)

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  It was a solemn day for the fishermen community on Thursday as hundreds gathered together at Kochuveli and Vettucaud to commemorate the near and dear ones who lost their lives in the Ockhi tragedy, exactly one year ago.  “It was around 3.15 am when tragedy struck. Three of us were on the boat including my uncle and younger brother. We were about 16 kilometres away from shore when the turbulence started. We didn’t try to come back to the shore, which is probably why we survived. We went with the flow. However, we were not able to save the other four fishermen who were in front of us. We saw them being thrown into the sea,” said Justin Johnson, an Ockhi survivor.

According to him, fishermen who tried to draw back their pattuvala (fishing net) which is at least three kilometres long were the ones who could not survive the cyclone. "These fishermen did not own nets and were trying to save them so they could return them to their owners. Retrieving the nets take two hours and they might have spent several futile minutes for this," he said. 

 Mary Selin, wife of John, a victim of the tragedy from Kochuveli said the Central government is yet to disburse the compensation. “We received R20 lakh from the government. However, we are yet to receive the  R2 lakh promised by the central government. Though dependents were promised jobs, I was not eligible as I crossed 40 years of age. So, we have applied for a job for our daughter through the diocese," she said.  Jerold, a native of Thumba was another victim from Kochuveli.

Vettukad shore lost five lives due to the cyclone. “Solomon Varghese, Shibu, James, Elvin and Thomas Cruise were the victims. All the dependents received R20 lakh from the state government but yet to receive the compensation from the Centre," said Antony George, Vettukad Kristuraja church council member.

"The jobs for the wives of fishermen that was promised by the government have been given to all the four dependents other than me as I have crossed the permitted age. My son is doing his degree and he is not able to accept the job. The government promised me to consider me for a job soon," said Madonna Solomon aged 43, wife of Solomon Varghese. To remember the Ockhi victims, the churches cleaned up the coastal areas and prayers were organised.

State Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said the government has sought the help of Latin churches in providing jobs to the rest of the dependents who are yet to receive jobs. We won't be able to give jobs for the dependents who crossed the age of 40, but we are already helping their children to continue education by giving  R56 lakh to 91 students. Further, the government is distributing 40,000 life jackets to the fishermen to ensure safety. The NavIC which will help locate the fishermen from ISRO will be distributed from Friday," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp