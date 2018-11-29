Kerala flood aftermath: District school arts festival kept low-key, green

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 59th Revenue District School Kalolsavam had a low-key start on Wednesday with no inaugural function, as per the government’s austerity measures following the floods.

The cost for conducting the kalolsavam has been reduced to Rs 16 lakh from Rs 32 lakh which was the total expense last year. Apart from cutting down on the glitz of the event, it has also been brought down to a two-day programme. The valedictory function too has been given the chop.

Competitions are being held in 13 stages at different venues, the main venues being the Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

More than 4,000 students will compete in the two-day arts festival. Many daily wage workers, makeup artists, decoration artists, dancers and teachers were relieved by of the government’s decision to conduct the Kalolsavam.

Schedules went off-kilter from the start, with the thiruvathira competition for higher secondary school missing the 9 am timetable and starting at around 11.30 am, causing inconvenience to the participants who had to switch to different locations for other competitions and also for parents who had to wait for hours.

“Many reasons caused a delay in the competitions,” said Vidya Vinod, the programme convenor. “Some couldn’t reach the venue on time due to heavy traffic and some children reported late at the registration counter.”

The oppana competition, supposed to begin at 1.30 pm, began after 8 pm, as parents and teachers protested against the stage being unfit for performance.

The green protocol was strictly followed, with participants ensuring food and paper waste were not thrown around the venues.

“We are using steel plates and glasses to keep the green protocol. At the end of the day, waste will be collected from the venues by the Corporation,” said Shafeer S, convenor of the green protocol.

The security officials also took care to maintain the decorum of the event.

Only an overall championship will be awarded to the winners as there is no classification for sub-district levels. No trophies will be given this time. To cut down on the cost, no badges were allotted to the organisers.

The venues for the event include Boys HSS; JBS; Girls HSS; St Theresa’s Convent; Town Hall; Private School Teachers Auditorium; and Vidhyadhiraja HS, all in Neyyanttinkara.