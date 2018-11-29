Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala flood aftermath: District school arts festival kept low-key, green

The 59th Revenue District School Kalolsavam had a low-key start on Wednesday with no inaugural function, as per the government’s austerity measures following the floods. 

Published: 29th November 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Holy Angels students who won first prize in HSS band display in the Thiruvananthapuram district school arts fest celebrating their victory| Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 59th Revenue District School Kalolsavam had a low-key start on Wednesday with no inaugural function, as per the government’s austerity measures following the floods. 
The cost for conducting the kalolsavam has been reduced to Rs 16 lakh from Rs 32 lakh which was the total expense last year. Apart from cutting down on the glitz of the event, it has also been brought down to a two-day programme. The valedictory function too has been given the chop.

Competitions are being held in 13 stages at different venues, the main venues being the Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

More than 4,000 students will compete in the two-day arts festival. Many daily wage workers, makeup artists, decoration artists, dancers and teachers were relieved by of the government’s decision to conduct the Kalolsavam. 

Schedules went off-kilter from the start, with the thiruvathira competition for higher secondary school missing the 9 am timetable and starting at around 11.30 am, causing inconvenience to the participants who had to switch to different locations for other competitions and also for parents who had to wait for hours. 
“Many reasons caused a delay in the competitions,” said Vidya Vinod, the programme convenor. “Some couldn’t reach the venue on time due to heavy traffic and some children reported late at the registration counter.” 

The oppana competition, supposed to begin at 1.30 pm, began after 8 pm, as parents and teachers protested against the stage being unfit for performance.

The green protocol was strictly followed, with participants ensuring food and paper waste were not thrown around the venues.

“We are using steel plates and glasses to keep the green protocol. At the end of the day, waste will be collected from the venues by the Corporation,” said Shafeer S, convenor of the green protocol.
The security officials also took care to maintain the decorum of the event. 

Only an overall championship will be awarded to the winners as there is no classification for sub-district levels. No trophies will be given this time. To cut down on the cost, no badges were allotted to the organisers. 

The venues for the event include Boys HSS; JBS; Girls HSS; St Theresa’s Convent; Town Hall; Private School Teachers Auditorium; and Vidhyadhiraja HS, all in Neyyanttinkara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Floods Kerala district schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp