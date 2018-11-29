Government should bring out white paper on Ockhi relief compensations: Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said those affected in the Ockhi disaster have not got any compensation which the government had announced even after one year since the tragedy struck. He called upon the government to immediately bring out a white paper on the Ockhi disaster relief.

He said the state was callous in providing relief in a disaster which left 146 persons dead or missing. Till Tuesday, the amount unspent in Ockhi disaster stood at Rs 47.73 crore.

With the probability of the Opposition raising this issue in the Assembly, Rs 42 crore was transferred to the treasury on Tuesday, Ramesh said. He also charged of the `133 core received as Central assistance only half was spent and called upon the Fisheries Minister to bring out the details of the money spent by the government to Ockhi-hit victims. rather than displaying the total amount received in the CM relief fund.

He said the government announcement of constructing homes for those dead in the Ockhi cyclone has not materialised. It has also not provided jobs for anyone who have passed SSLC and above from those affected by Ockhi, he said. The government promise of Rs 5 lakh to the disabled survivors of Ockhi has not been distributed, Chennithala said and added the Rs 2 lakh promised to those who survived the disaster has also not been given till now.

The government is now saying it will give a maximum of Rs 12 lakh to those who lost their boats and fishing equipment instead of the promise that equal compensation will be given, the Opposition leader said. He charged a fisherman who has suffered a loss of Rs 30-35 lakh owing to the destruction of boats will feel he is being insulted and ridiculed at the government decision to provide Rs 12 lakh as total compensation.

Vincent Sleeha who is from Poonthura has not received a single rupee as compensation after losing his boat and fishing equipment worth Rs 75 lakh, Chennithala said. The government’s promise the debts of those who have died in the calamity will be compensated has also not yet been done, he said. He said the invigilators who are to take stock of the fishermen returning from the sea after the catch are sitting idle at Matsyabhavan and called upon the government to immediately settle the issues of the poor fishermen who are suffering from the disaster.