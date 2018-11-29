Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ignorance or flawed advice behind Shaji’s allegations: Kerala assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has expressed anguish over K M Shaji MLA’s allegations against him and the Legislature Secretariat. 

Published: 29th November 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (Facebook/ P Sreeramakrishnan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has expressed anguish over K M Shaji MLA’s allegations against him and the Legislature Secretariat. “The bulletin issued by the Legislature Secretary on the disqualification of Shaji, in the wake of the High Court order, was as per the law and precedence. Baseless allegations will affect the credibility of the Legislative Assembly,” he told mediapersons here on Wednesday.

The Speaker said Shaji’s claims that the bulletin was issued in haste and that of political motives were unfortunate. 

“The Legislature Secretary executed his responsibility by issuing the bulletin. Shaji’s comments are either out of his ignorance or owing to flawed advice,” he said.

The Speaker cited the precedence involving Congress legislator Thampanoor Ravi. “In November 1997, a similar bulletin was issued on Thampanoor Ravi the next day he was disqualified by the High Court. Later in December that year, another bulletin was issued on his continuation following a stay order issued by the Supreme Court, he said.

“I thought his initial statements were knee-jerk reactions. But now I am forced to make a public response since his allegations would cast doubts on the Assembly among commoners,” he said.

The Speaker ruled out political motives in Shaji’s allegations and said it was just an immature approach. Sreeramakrishnan said Shaji was his good friend and he had no enmity towards Shaji. 

He said Governor P Sathasivam’s comments on the ruckus in the Assembly were right. MLA M Vincent’s private Bill on Sabarimala issue was rejected since the Law Secretary opined it was unconstitutional. 
Vincent’s complaint in this regard has been forwarded to the Law Department for scrutiny, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan K M Shaji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp