Ignorance or flawed advice behind Shaji’s allegations: Kerala assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has expressed anguish over K M Shaji MLA’s allegations against him and the Legislature Secretariat. “The bulletin issued by the Legislature Secretary on the disqualification of Shaji, in the wake of the High Court order, was as per the law and precedence. Baseless allegations will affect the credibility of the Legislative Assembly,” he told mediapersons here on Wednesday.

The Speaker said Shaji’s claims that the bulletin was issued in haste and that of political motives were unfortunate.

“The Legislature Secretary executed his responsibility by issuing the bulletin. Shaji’s comments are either out of his ignorance or owing to flawed advice,” he said.

The Speaker cited the precedence involving Congress legislator Thampanoor Ravi. “In November 1997, a similar bulletin was issued on Thampanoor Ravi the next day he was disqualified by the High Court. Later in December that year, another bulletin was issued on his continuation following a stay order issued by the Supreme Court, he said.

“I thought his initial statements were knee-jerk reactions. But now I am forced to make a public response since his allegations would cast doubts on the Assembly among commoners,” he said.

The Speaker ruled out political motives in Shaji’s allegations and said it was just an immature approach. Sreeramakrishnan said Shaji was his good friend and he had no enmity towards Shaji.

He said Governor P Sathasivam’s comments on the ruckus in the Assembly were right. MLA M Vincent’s private Bill on Sabarimala issue was rejected since the Law Secretary opined it was unconstitutional.

Vincent’s complaint in this regard has been forwarded to the Law Department for scrutiny, he said.