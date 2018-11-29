Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It's refreshment time, say NSS volunteers who don hat as vendors in Thiruvananthapuram

The Revenue District Kalolsavam would prove a testing time for participants and their wards.

By Merin Mariya 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Revenue District Kalolsavam would prove a testing time for participants and their wards. Doing their bit to ease the stress of the children participating at the Revenue District Kalolsavam, hundreds of NSS volunteers are running a live refreshment counter offering tea, coffee, buttermilk and fresh lime at the Government Girls HSS, Neyyatinkara, one of the main venues of the Kalolsavam. Snacks including parippuvada, illayada, sharkkara unda and neyyappam are also being served at the counter.

"The snacks were prepared at our homes. Tea and coffee are served for Rs 6 while fresh lime is available at Rs 7. None of the items cost above Rs 10," said Amrutha Vinod, NSS cadet. Parents are happy that the NSS volunteers have set up a refreshment counter which is helping students stay refreshed. "Prior to their performance, children tend to become highly anxious which adversely affect their health and quality of their performance.

My daughter is performing in the Oppana competition and has not had her breakfast. I am glad this counter is functioning since I could buy her some buttermilk to keep her refreshed," said Annamma Chacko, mother of Jeseena K, an Oppana participant. Apart from snack items, the NSS students are also selling sip-up, chocolates and fruits. The cadets also plan to clean the premises in association with the Suchitwa mission volunteers. "We will make sure that the premises stay clean and plastic free.

Twenty five student cadets are involved in keeping the venue zero waste zone. The Corporation has kept waste disposal bags in few places, " said Hema Kumar, green protocol volunteer in-charge, Suchitwa mission. Suchitwa mission volunteers are providing a green sticker at the entrance gate.  The NSS cadets informed the food counter will remain open till the concluding event.

