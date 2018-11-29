Leading by example

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The school youth festivals, billed as the largest cultural extravaganza for students to cultivate social values such as mutual understanding and empathy, often court controversies with many issues being dragged into courtrooms. The unhealthy competition among parents and trainers is considered one of the main reasons for the unhealthy precedence. However, here is a school, Lakshmi Vilasam School of Pothencode, which has set a new model by following some healthy practices.

A team consisting of 55 students from the Lakshmi Vilasam School, who has received in-house training, marks the maximum participation from the Kaniyapuram sub-district in the Thiruvananthapuram Revenue District Kalolsavam. According to the school officials, the participants are given special training by the teachers for each event. “We participate in group events more.

Last year, we won prizes for four individual items in the state Kalolsavam. I have been a part of the training since 2010,” said Binu D R, Malayalam teacher of the school. She also said coaches pressurise children and often create a bad scene at the venue, which is one reason to involve coaches from outside the school.

While promoting the art and culture of the state, teachers opined participating in such events will help in developing their confidence. “It is not always about balancing the pre-eminent status in the curriculum but also improving their artistic skills. Grace marks awarded are also a reason why students participate in extra-curricular activities,” said Binu.

However, students have said the stress, comparisons, forceful expectations are all harmful and affect their productivity. “The school does not push us to do anything. We perform whatever we have learned and practised. Teachers itself take care of our makeup and costumes,” said Akhila Vinod, a Class X student and a Margamkali participant representing the school.

The Lakshmi Vilasam School shows an example worth emulating for other schools. “We have regular practice sessions in school. Kalolsavam season is similar to a festival season. We are not competing but participating,” said Anjana A, a Class IX student and Oppana participant. The regular scenes at the Kalolsavam cause a detrimental effect on the mental and physical health of participants.