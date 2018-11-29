Making the best of all worlds

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 59th Revenue District School Kalolsavam which came to a close on Thursday saw the participation of over 4,000 students from High School and Higher Secondary Schools.The concluding day witnessed remarkable classical dance performances like bharatanatyam, kuchipudi and mohiniattom. Although the cost for conducting the kalolsavam was reduced from R32 lakh which was spent on the previous year to R16 lakh, it did not affect the enthusiasm of the students who delivered a splendid performance in all the competitions.

The venues for the event included Boys HSS, Neyyantinkara; JBS Neyyantinkara; Girls HSS Neyyantinkara, St Teresa’s Convent Neyyantinkara, Town Hall, Neyyantinkara, Private School Teachers Auditorium and Vidhyadhiraja HS, Neyyantinkara.

Various food, stage, light and sound, transport and accomodation committees worked together to make the event succesful. The green protocol was strictly followed during the programme where students also took part in ensuring that food materials and paper waste were not thrown around the venue.