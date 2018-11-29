Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Making the best of all worlds

The 59th Revenue District School Kalolsavam which came to a close on Thursday saw the participation of over 4,000 students from High School and Higher Secondary Schools.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

An artist shares a bottle of water with her companion after a performance at the Kalolsavam Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The 59th Revenue District School Kalolsavam which came to a close on Thursday saw the participation of over 4,000 students from High School and Higher Secondary Schools.The concluding day witnessed remarkable classical dance performances like bharatanatyam, kuchipudi and mohiniattom. Although the cost for conducting the kalolsavam was reduced from  R32 lakh which was spent on the previous year to  R16 lakh, it did not affect the enthusiasm of the students who delivered a splendid performance in all the competitions. 

The venues for the event included Boys HSS, Neyyantinkara; JBS Neyyantinkara; Girls HSS Neyyantinkara, St Teresa’s Convent Neyyantinkara, Town Hall, Neyyantinkara, Private School Teachers Auditorium and Vidhyadhiraja HS, Neyyantinkara.

Various food, stage, light and sound, transport and accomodation committees worked together to make the event succesful. The green protocol was strictly followed during the programme where students also took part in ensuring that food materials and paper waste were not thrown around the venue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp