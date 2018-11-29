Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Modern trauma simulation centre to come up at Med College hospital

A state-of-the-art trauma simulation centre is on the anvil at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH).

Published: 29th November 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A state-of-the-art trauma simulation centre is on the anvil at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH). The centre, which will provide specialised training in emergency and trauma care, will come up as part of the Health Department’s decision to roll out a comprehensive trauma care programme in the state. For setting up the centre, the government has earmarked Rs 11.27 crore. 

“According to the actionplan infrastructure facilities  and the equipment, will have to be set up by Match 31. For that, `7.5 crore has been allotted as first instalment,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. 
According to the minister, the comprehensive trauma care programme mainly comprises the Emergency Medicine Department, trauma simulation centre and a three-tier trauma care mechanism. 

“The simulation centre will provide training in basic life support, advanced critical life support, emergency cardiac life support and stroke care. Their protocols will also be taught here,” said Shailaja. 

The centre is being set up with the technical expertise and help of All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Hyderabad-based Care Hospitals and Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI). The assistance of Warwick University, UK, will also be sought. 

“While Care Hospitals, which has one of the best ambulance networks and emergency management systems in the country, will provide technical assistance in setting up the ambulance network, EMRI will equip medical professionals and clinical educators with the contemporary principles and practices of emergency medicine,” said an officer with the Health Department. 

It has been found the two major components of the comprehensive trauma care programme - the accident insurance scheme and GPS-enabled ambulance network service continue to be in limbo as the authorities concerned failed to clear the deadlock.

