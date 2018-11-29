Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Premiers to dazzle cinephiles

Five films in the International Competition and three films in the World Cinema categories will have their Asian premiers at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five films in the International Competition and three films in the World Cinema categories will have their Asian premiers at the 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala. 

The movies premiering in the International Competition category are ‘Poisonous Roses’, ‘Debt’, ‘The Graveless’, ‘Tale of the Sea’ and ‘The Bed’, while the World Cinema films are ‘Paris Square’, ‘ Horizon’ and ‘Pilgrimage’.

Another movie to watch out for is Vasanth S Sai’s Tamil anthology film ‘Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum’. The movie which will be screened in the ‘Indian Cinema Now’ category, strings together three female-centric short stories featuring actors Parvathy Thiruvoth, along with Kalieswari Sreenivasan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli. The movie is woven around short stories penned by Jeyamohan, Adhavan, and Ashokamitran. 

In its bid to showcase films from across the country, a special package christened ‘Potpourri India’ will be screened. Six Indian films are set to be screened. One of the highlights of this section includes Rima Das’s ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ which earned much acclaim at its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Movies by the noted Iranian filmmakers will be screened. These movies include Islamic epic ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ by IFFK jury chairman Majid Majidi and Jafar Panahi’s ‘3 Faces’. Majidi’s film which revolves around the Islamic prophet Muhammad’s childhood has its scores set by A R Rahman. Three films from Iran will be screened in the International Competition category: Rouhollah Hejazi’s ‘Dark Room’, Bahman Farmanara’s ‘Tale Of The Sea’, and Mostafa Sayyari’s ‘The Graveless’.

