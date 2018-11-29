Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Prevalence of NCDs among tribals: Government plans stronger intervention

Spurred by the finding that non-communicable diseases (NCD) were rampant among tribals, the state government has decided to strengthen its intervention in tribal healthcare. 

Published: 29th November 2018 05:20 AM

Tribal woman representational image.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

The revelation – that NCDs like cancer, hypertension and diabetes were rearing their ugly heads among the tribal population – was made in the report of an expert committee on tribal health titled ‘Tribal Health in India’.

Released recently, the report was a joint collaboration of the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs. 

Scheduled Tribes Development Department assistant director (Sub Plan Cell) Josephine J told ‘Express’, “The change in lifestyle might also be affecting tribals. The department with the help of the Health Department is taking special care to address NCD among tribals.” 

An excerpt from the report said the country’s tribal population faced the triple burden of diseases. 
“While malnutrition and communicable diseases like malaria and TB continue to be rampant, changing lifestyles have also led to a rise in the prevalence of NCDs like cancer, hypertension and diabetes. Adding to this is the third burden of mental illnesses, especially addiction,” it said.

The report said change in dietary diversity among the tribal community had also exposed them to lifestyle diseases. 

Lack of access to forests, loss of livelihoods, migration and growing reliance on public distribution system was also a reason for this. 

Dr Bipin Gopal, state nodal officer for NCD, said, “ NCDs like oral cancer and hypertension are rampant among the state’s tribals. They are also susceptible to infectious diseases.” Obesity and related diseases were also prevalent among tribals, he said. 

“During a screening, it was noted that other than oral cancer, hypertension and infectious diseases, obesity and related diseases like blood pressure, cholesterol and insulin resistance were also widespread among tribals,” Gopal said. 

He attributed extensive use of liquor and tobacco as the reason behind the high rate of cancer among tribals. 

A study conducted by the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau in 2008-09 among tribals in the state had found one out of every four adults suffered from hypertension, while the consumption of tobacco and alcohol combined with a sedentary lifestyle made them susceptible to NCDs.

Tribal healthcare Tribes Development Department Non-communicable diseases

Comments

