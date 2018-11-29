Sans Glitz, District Revenue festival kicks off in city

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the curtains rose for the 59th Revenue District School Arts Festival on Wednesday, the ambience that prevailed was different from the previous years. This year, there was no inaugural function as the government has decided to hold school festivals in a simple fashion, owing to the devastating flood. Deputy director of Education Thankachan C N, who inaugurated the function said, “More than 2,657 students from High schools and around 2,056 students from Higher Secondary Schools across 12 sub-districts are participating at the kalolsavam”.

Despite the lack of glitz, the competitions began on a high note and were staged across 17 stages at venues in different schools. The Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Government Girls Higher Secondary School, however, were the main venues.

Though the Higher Secondary School Thiruvathira competitions were to begin at 9 am, it commenced only at 11 am, causing inconvenience to participants who had to switch to different locations for different competitions. “The event was delayed as preparations were not completed in time,” said one of the members of the organising committee.

Various committees for food, stage and accommodation, transport were seen actively participating in the event. The green protocol was strictly followed during the programme where students also took part in ensuring that food materials and paper waste were not thrown around the venue. Security officials also took take care to maintain the decorum of the event. “We are strictly using steel plates and glasses to keep the green protocol. At the end of the day, waste will be collected from the venues by the Corporation,” said Shafeer S, convenor of the green protocol. The venues for the event includes Boys HSS, Neyyantinkara; JBS Neyyantinkara; Girls HSS Neyyantinkara, St Theresa’s convent Neyyantinkara.

