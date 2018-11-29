Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soothing programme

For amateur acts, covering songs of popular bands is a means to discover their sound.

From L to R: Balu Moon, Kiron R V, Arun Kumar and Vijesh R V (also seen inset)

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  For amateur acts, covering songs of popular bands is a means to discover their sound. But, for experienced performers, it is a way to pull in the crowd towards their original compositions. The story of Thiruvananthapuram-based quartet The Other Side proves that they belong to the second category.

With most of the members being a part of popular projects like Bengaluru-based Aum, Kochi’s ReSa and the capital city’s own Saptak, they came together to create a novel, signature sound. “We announced the band only after we had some credible original material, which we shaped up after spending some time jamming together,” says guitarist Vijesh R V, speaking for his bandmates Kiron R V, Arun Kumar and Balu Moon. We catch up with the band to learn more about their music as they prepare for their debut show at Chilambattam Festival 2018.

Building blocks
When the four got together to discuss the germ of an idea of a collaboration in April last year, their vague intention was to work on something progressive. In over a year, they have arrived at a comfortable identity which they prefer describing as ‘alternative progressive rock’. Their USP, however, is the vocalisation in Malayalam in a majority of songs, which definitely stands apart from the overdone folk-rock treatment found in outfits who try to tread the path laid by Avial. 

“We wanted to introduce my brother’s (Kiron) voice to the indie music scene. He has been trained in Hindustani music as a child and is slowly getting into playback singing,” says the guitarist, who has himself played in movies like Eeda and is also involved with creating soundtracks in the Telugu cinema industry. Backing tracks are also employed in their songs to an ambient effect and some of these numbers, including Dreams and Bliss, have been recorded as video performances via Music Mojo.

“We hope to gain more ground in the Bengaluru scenario through contacts we made while working there. Currently, we are waiting for a response from the popular venue, Blue Frog, for a  performance,” says the 25-year-old, informing us that the audience can expect originals and John Mayer covers at their gig this weekend. The Other Side will perform at Manaveeyam Veedhi on December 1 from 5 pm onwards.

