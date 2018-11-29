Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Stealing hearts through oppana

Adorned in traditional jewels, the young brides are the centre of attention.

Published: 29th November 2018 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adorned in bright costumes and holding vivacious expressions, the beautiful bride and her friends, who competed in the Oppana section from the Attingal Boys Higher Secondary School, Neyyatinkara were a treat to watch. It was a double delight as it was the first time that a team from the school is participating in ‘Oppana’ at the district level.   Once a traditional folk dance during Muslim weddings, Oppana has evolved into one of the most popular events at arts festivals. 

Adorned in traditional jewels, the young brides are the centre of attention. Their palms and feet are decorated with beautiful mehndi patterns as they sit with a shy smile while their friends wear white Kachi, the traditional costume of Muslim women.

Ten boys from Attingal Boys HSS participated in the event. “This is the first time the team is participating at the district level. I have been a teacher of Oppana for ten years and have taught many students Oppana and Mappila Pattu. It was the dedication of the students which made me want to train them for the kalolsavam,” said Jabir Palathumkara, a trainer of Oppana from Kannur. He has also taught the traditional dance form to students in the state and district level competitions held in Kannur, Kozhikode and Thrissur. Jabir was trained under his guru, Munir Thalassery.

Besides training school students in ‘Mappila pattu’ and ‘Oppana’, he has also conducted several stage programmes. On this year's Kalolsavam, he said, “Due to the floods, the CBSE kalolsavam was cancelled. This has been a huge blow for many schools,” he said. The students were equally determined to prove their excellence.“Although we ended up second in the sub-district level, we gave an appeal to participate in the district level as we wanted to prove our mettle,” said Hiba Shajahan, a Class XII student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp