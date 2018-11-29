The boy of many acts

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swaraj Gramika, who has acted in Malayalam films, has bagged the first place in the High School Monoact in the district Kalolsavam. The monoact was on the Kerala floods. It named Noha’s pettakam as 'Harithapettakam', that is rescuing the flood victims.

Swaraj took part in monoact from Class 5 onwards. "I secured first place in monoact for the past six years at the district kalolsavam and bagged A grade in the state for the past two years," he said. Swaraj is good in drama also but was not able to participate because of his busy shooting schedules.His first film is Puthen Panam (2017), which was directed by Renjith, and starred Mammootty in the lead role. Udhaharanam Sujatha (2018) was his second film.

His upcoming project is Thakkol starring Indrajith and Murali Gopi and directed by Kiran Prabhakar. The shooting is in progress in Goa and Vagamon. The sound mixing is being done by Oscar winner Resul Pookutty.While talking about his future plans he said, "I want to be an actor.” Swaraj is studying in Class 10 at the Navayikkulam Government Higher Secondary School.

His father Baiju and mother Mayakumari are both Malayalam teachers. The family owns a theatre company, Gramika. Swaraj started as a theatre artist in the stage plays organised by Gramika. His debut play was Pather Panchali, the Satyajit Ray film, in which he played the role of Appu. So far, Swaraj has acted in seven plays. There have been more than 150 shows. He has also acted in the short films Aqua Regia and Noticevandi.