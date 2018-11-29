Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Turn innovative thru 'Solar Pack Challenge'

Lanterns belong to an era when nights were more, well, substantial and concepts like LED lamps were still the stuff of sci-fi tales.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Lanterns belong to an era when nights were more, well, substantial and concepts like LED lamps were still the stuff of sci-fi tales. They have also survived into the e-age, but can they remain mere lanterns? No, says state government-agency Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT). They can be a lot more. They can be, for instance, an FM radio. Or an MP3 player. Or, even more usefully, a mobile phone charger. 

Anert has thrown a challenge to resourceful entrepreneurs across the state to develop a multi-purpose emergency lantern that can light up the room, but has other uses too. The 'Solar Pack Challenge' is simply this: ''Can you redesign the lantern with MP3 player, FM radio, an LED lamp and mobile charger and run it on solar power?'' The whole thing should also be portable, of course. 

The challenge carries a juicy first prize of Rs 1 lakh and second and third prizes of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. ''Many bunk shops, fish stalls and street-side vendors still use kerosene lamps to light up their trade. Our plans is to replace them with the multi-purpose lamps if the contestants can come up with great ideas. A multi-purpose also has the potential to be mass-produced with government subsidies,'' Manoharan J, Technical Officer, ANERT, said. 

Under this challenge mooted by ANERT director R Harikumar, contestants can use any technology or idea for building the gadget, but they should meet all the above-mentioned uses, he said. ''Only the solar panel should be a separate unit. A built-in FM radio will be an added attraction for street vendors. A mobile phone charger will be of great help to them. All the other parts and gadgets should be built into the lamp,'' he said. The last date for submitting entries is December 26, and the ideas will be accepted only after a technical committee vets them. 

It was after the mid-August floods that the idea of a solar-powered, built-in mobile charger or even a torch emerged. During the crisis, contacts with entire families were lost for days only because the phones were dead. For some years now, ANERT has been marketing solar-powered LED lamps under its popular 'Solar Lantern' scheme, but they are not multi-purpose appliances. That said, from next year, ANERT plans to add a mobile phone charger also to the lamp.

