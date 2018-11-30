Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

16,266 candidates register for job fair

 At the close of the registration process for the job fair on Thursday, bookings were received from 16,266 candidates and 125 companies.

Published: 30th November 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  At the close of the registration process for the job fair on Thursday, bookings were received from 16,266 candidates and 125 companies.  The job fair, organised by the city Corporation, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kanakakunnu Palace on Saturday. 

Candidates are directed to bring their certificates and an ID card to prove their residential address, as the job fair is being conducted only for residents of the capital city. Each candidate will be allowed to attend the interviews of at least three companies. Registered candidates include primary school to professionally educated persons.

Range of vacancies
About 5,623 vacancies have been reported from various companies for the job fair. Around 400 passport-holding applicants who are interested to do housework abroad have applied through NORKA.  Automobile companies like TVS and Marikar Motors have vacancies for the posts of sales/marketing executive, mechanic and in customer care. Hospitals, including KIMS and Santhigiri, have around 600 vacancies for the posts of doctor, staff nurse and medical technician. 

There are about 279 vacancies at several IT companies, 489 vacancies with insurance companies and around 1,000 vacancies for home nurse, electrician, cook, cleaning staff and driver.

