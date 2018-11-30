Britain keen to tie up with Kerala in waste mgmt, skill development

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith paid a visit to Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. In his meeting with the Governor, the high commissioner expressed happiness over the willingness of the World Bank to support the state in after the floods and said the UK is a major donor of the bank.

The Governor suggested increasing the facilities for students who intend to go to the UK for higher studies. He also promised all help to British students who wish to pursue education in Kerala.Asquith in the meeting with the Chief Minister said Britain will cooperate with the state in skill development and technical areas. The high commissioner also congratulated the Chief Minister on Kerala society having withstood the devastating floods in a unified manner and thanked the Chief Minister for rescuing British tourists stuck in the floods.

The high commissioner expressed interest in cooperating with the state in waste management, skill development, technical education and in urban development. He also showed interest in the electric mobile vehicle sector. A memorandum was signed between the British government and various state government departments.

The Chief Minister noted of the foreign tourists reaching the state, 18 per cent are from Britain and added a good number of Malayalees and students from the state are in Britain. He added with British firms working in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, there are possibilities of more investment opportunities in Kerala. He said there are possibilities of cooperation in the education, tourism, health, IT, BT and skill development sectors.

The state government and British High Commission signed an agreement for strengthening the cooperation in the education sector.The high commissioner said as part of the 70th year of the British High Commission in India, 104 Indian women were given scholarships for education in the major institutes of Britain.