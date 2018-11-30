Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Britain keen to tie up with Kerala in waste mgmt, skill development

British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith paid a visit to Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

Published: 30th November 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith calls on Governor P Sathasivam at Raj Bhavan on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith paid a visit to Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. In his meeting with the Governor, the high commissioner expressed happiness over the willingness of the World Bank to support the state in after the floods and said the UK is a major donor of the bank.

The Governor suggested increasing the facilities for students who intend to go to the UK for higher studies. He also promised all help to British students who wish to pursue education in Kerala.Asquith in the meeting with the Chief Minister said Britain will cooperate with the state in skill development and technical areas. The high commissioner also congratulated the Chief Minister on Kerala society having withstood the devastating floods in a unified manner and thanked the Chief Minister for rescuing British tourists stuck in the floods.

The high commissioner expressed interest in cooperating with the state in waste management, skill development, technical education and in urban development. He also showed interest in the electric mobile vehicle sector. A memorandum was signed between the British government and various state government departments.

The Chief Minister noted of the foreign tourists reaching the state, 18 per cent are from Britain and added a good number of Malayalees and students from the state are in Britain. He added with British firms working in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, there are possibilities of more investment opportunities in Kerala. He said there are possibilities of cooperation in the education, tourism, health, IT, BT and skill development sectors.

The state government and British High Commission signed an agreement for strengthening the cooperation in the education sector.The high commissioner said as part of the 70th year of the British High Commission in India, 104 Indian women were given scholarships for education in the major institutes of Britain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp