House panel report sounds alarm on quarrying at Mookunnimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Assembly Committee on Environment has got to the rock bottom of quarrying operation at Mookunnimala and found that all is not well with the ecosystem in the region.Indiscriminate quarrying here has had its adverse effect on the ecosystem of the region, finds the Legislative Committee on Environment. The committee which lists its findings in its special report had also necessitated the need to carry out a scientific study on the impact of quarry/crusher units in the area. The study has been stipulated to be completed in six months.

“Mookkunnimala, which plays a pivotal role in determining the climate of the capital city, has been affected due to quarrying. But to determine the extent of its impact a scientific study is needed,” read an excerpt of the report tabled at the Assembly.

Urging the Environment Department to look into the aspects of environmental impact and loss to biodiversity at the site, the committee also recommends the Mining and Geology Department to ensure that the quarry/crusher units were following the stipulations mandated under Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2015.

“At present, five quarries were in operation at the site. Based on a High Court directive they could continue their operation till 2023. It is advisable that the operation of the units will have to be monitored by a committee headed by the District Collector,” said the committee.

The committee will look into subjects such as pollution, protection of quarry workers and locals, environment protection and availability of raw materials from quarry/crusher units. The other members of the committee will be people’s representatives, Mookkunnimala Protection Council, locals and others.

Recommendations

> Conduct study on health hazards of quarrying

> Operational licence for new quarry units to be granted only on the basis of scientific study on environmental impact and environment pollution

> Setting up a unit of Fire and Rescue Service at Mookkunnimala

> Allow only one-way traffic on roads adjacent to quarrying sites to reduce accidents

> To study the status of springs originating from Mookkunnimala

> Environment Department to study the impact of quarrying on groundwater level