Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

House panel report sounds alarm on quarrying at Mookunnimala

The committee will look into subjects such as pollution, protection of quarry workers and locals, environment protection and availability of raw materials from quarry/crusher units.

Published: 30th November 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Assembly Committee on Environment has got to the rock bottom of quarrying operation at Mookunnimala and found that all is not well with the ecosystem in the region.Indiscriminate quarrying here has had its adverse effect on the ecosystem of the region, finds the Legislative Committee on Environment. The committee which lists its findings in its special report had also necessitated the need to carry out a scientific study on the impact of quarry/crusher units in the area. The study has been stipulated to be completed in six months. 

“Mookkunnimala, which plays a pivotal role in determining the climate of the capital city, has been affected due to quarrying. But to determine the extent of its impact a scientific study is needed,” read an excerpt of the report tabled at the Assembly.

Urging the Environment Department to look into the aspects of environmental impact and loss to biodiversity at the site, the committee also recommends the Mining and Geology Department to ensure that the quarry/crusher units were following the stipulations mandated under Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2015. 

“At present, five quarries were in operation at the site. Based on a High Court directive they could continue their operation till 2023. It is advisable that the operation of the units will have to be monitored by a committee headed by the District Collector,” said the committee. 

The committee will look into subjects such as pollution, protection of quarry workers and locals, environment protection and availability of raw materials from quarry/crusher units. The other members of the committee will be people’s representatives, Mookkunnimala Protection Council, locals and others. 

Recommendations 
> Conduct study on health hazards of quarrying 
> Operational licence for new quarry units to be granted only on the basis of scientific study on environmental impact and environment pollution 
> Setting up a unit of Fire and Rescue Service at Mookkunnimala 
> Allow only one-way traffic on roads adjacent to quarrying sites to reduce accidents 
> To study the status of springs originating from Mookkunnimala
> Environment Department to study the impact of quarrying on groundwater level 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp