IFFK to pay tribute to Nelson Mandela

The film fest will also see films by four women film-makers, competing in the international competition category.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The 23rd International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will pay tribute to Nelson Mandela by screening the 2013 film ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’. The screening also marks the occasion of the birth centenary of the South African president. The film directed by Justin Chadwick is based on Mandela’s autobiography which bears the same title. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film fest will also see films by four women film-makers, competing in the international competition category. Turkish film ‘Debt’ directed by actress and film-maker Vuslat Saracoglu; Beatriz Seigner’s ‘The Silence’; Argentine actress and film-maker Monica Lairana’s ‘The Bed’ and Indian theatre artist Anamika Haksar’s ‘Taking The Horse To Eat Jalebis’ will compete in the category. Meanwhile, the international competition category will also see the screening of four Indian films.

Ninety movies from around the world are set to be screened at the festival. As many as 26 movies will have its Indian premieres while two movies will have their Asian premieres at the festival. Kim Ki-Duk’s ‘Human, Space, Time, and Human’; Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘The Image Book’; Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman’; Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built’; Olivier Assayas’s ‘Non-Fiction’ and Jafar Panahi’s ‘3 Faces’ will be screened. 

The set of movies that will be screened also include Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Shoplifters’, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes; Ali Abbasi’s ‘Border’, which won the Un Certain Regard Award; and Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Donbass’. Joao Botelho’s ‘Pilgrimage’; Lucia Morat’s ‘Paris Square’; Gaspar Noe’s ‘Climax’; Pawel Pawlikowski’s ‘Cold War’ and Alvaro Brechner’s ‘A Twelve Year Night’.

