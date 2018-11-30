KSUM offers incubation space for tech-startups

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited promising technology startups to apply for the incubation spaces in its facilities in the state capital and Kochi. Under the scheme, startups registered with KSUM can look for space at STADE (Space Technology Application Development Ecosystem) in KINFRA Film and Video Park, Thiruvananthapuram; ACE Incubator, Technopark; and Technology Innovation Zone, Kochi.

The incubation programme is designed to maximise the success rate of the potential ventures into investible startups. The KSUM has earmarked an area of approximately 38,500 sqft in ACE Incubator, 8,169sqft in STADE and 6,000 sqft in Kochi under the scheme. Online applications will be scrutinised and considered for selection by a team of experts based on the overall performance of the applicants.

The selected startups will get facilities, including fully furnished co-working space with basic amenities, Cloud Credits, Fablabs and Futurelabs, development tools, and startup box kits. They will also be offered structured coherent programme, management development programmes with IIMs, connect to the government and incubators and participation in panel discussions. The facility is open for all startups registered with the portal of the KSUM. The space will be allotted to those in scale-up stage.