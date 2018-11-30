Man arrested for maligning IPS officer on WhatsApp group

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort Police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man, suspected to be a BJP sympathiser, for maligning an IPS officer by posting inflammatory and communally polarising material on a WhatsApp group.

Bobby Lal of Chellamangalam was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a member of the group. According to the police, Bobby had sent a message to the group that showed Armed Battalion DIG K Shefin Ahmed in a bad light.

The post was related to the Sabarimala issue and had communal undertones that could create a divide in society, the police said. He was charged under IPC Sections 153 (A), 500 and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act.